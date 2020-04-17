People (CVE:PEO) Given a C$10.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

People (CVE:PEO) received a C$10.50 price target from equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

People stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,737. The company has a market cap of $530.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00. People has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.25.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

