Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post $50.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.09 million to $52.30 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $49.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $201.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.63 million to $202.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $206.31 million, with estimates ranging from $203.70 million to $208.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million.

PEBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

