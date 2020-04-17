PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.6% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.43. The company has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.