Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 43,873 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 288.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 169,023 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. 1,761,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $81.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

