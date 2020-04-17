Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 485.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $6.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.53. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

