Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,928 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Xilinx by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Xilinx by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Xilinx by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

