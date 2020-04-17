Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878,194. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

