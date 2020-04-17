Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. 692,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,435. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90.

