Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 118.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth $378,296,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $59.23. 10,469,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

