Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 476.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $769,471.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,969,148.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $3,325,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.