Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,726,000 after purchasing an additional 428,666 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,122,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,199,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,624. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

