Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 66,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

NYSE ICE traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,221. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

