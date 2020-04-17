Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

