Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 962,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,062. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

