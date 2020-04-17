Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,931 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,931 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,493,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,895,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

