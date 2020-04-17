Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

NYSE TRV traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,696. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.