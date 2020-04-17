Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSNL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Personalis alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $5,075,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $4,417,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 625,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 326,392 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 158,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 158,412 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSNL opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.