Pesetacoin (PTC) Price Up 62% This Week

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 66.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $134,621.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded up 62% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00604014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007653 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,906,999 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.