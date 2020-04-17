PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on POFCY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of POFCY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

