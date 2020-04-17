PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,479,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,505,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter worth $103,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 1.0% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 65,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

