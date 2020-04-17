Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.88 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

