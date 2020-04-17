Phillip Charles Walford Sells 500,000 Shares of Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Stock

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$677,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,658,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,314,282.70.

Shares of MOZ stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.41. 542,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.08. Marathon Gold Corp has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOZ. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

