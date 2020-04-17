Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

