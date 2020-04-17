Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $395,544.63 and approximately $758.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.01104827 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00058622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033974 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00174212 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00183819 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048769 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,167,087 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

