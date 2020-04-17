Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,903 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.97.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

