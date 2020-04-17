Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 230.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,024 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 233,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,033. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

