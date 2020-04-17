Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $80.62. 1,555,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,061. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.