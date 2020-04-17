Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.51. 12,805,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,584,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.22. The company has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

