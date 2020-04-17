Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 326.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.02. The company had a trading volume of 98,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.21. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CME Group from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.21.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

