Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 586.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,273,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,768,000 after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,939,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,827. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.86. 776,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,581. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

