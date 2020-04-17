Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 263.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 40.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.09. 5,109,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,239. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.49, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock valued at $65,113,742. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

