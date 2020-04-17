Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 30,878 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

DAL stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. 44,320,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,537,024. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

