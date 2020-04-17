Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 4,491 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.99. 267,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

