Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,636,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,116. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

