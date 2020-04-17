Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,404,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,212,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.66.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

