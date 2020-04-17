Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $838,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,799. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

