Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,145 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. 1,830,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,917,258. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

