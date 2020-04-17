Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,765 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.47. 588,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,220. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

