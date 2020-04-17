Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2,111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.09.

NYSE:EOG traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.93. 642,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,574,983. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.84. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

