Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NHI traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,208. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.