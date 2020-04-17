Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,336 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.91% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 2,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

About VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

