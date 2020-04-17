Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $183.08. 49,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

