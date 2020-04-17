Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,281. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.