Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,951. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

