Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,179,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 601,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 520,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,277. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.