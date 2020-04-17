Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 141.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $920,496,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 369.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,433,000 after buying an additional 61,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $56.78 on Friday, reaching $1,464.18. The stock had a trading volume of 436,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,422.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,832.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 59.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

