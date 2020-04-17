Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,109,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,224,900. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.51. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

