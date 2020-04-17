Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $16.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,280.42. 1,249,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,710. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,205.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,315.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,566.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

