Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 27,208 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,208 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,708,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

