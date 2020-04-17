Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 28,970 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

PACW stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 85,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,017. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.